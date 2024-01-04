The series is specifically listed as a Doctor Who spin-off and the entry states it will feature the Sea Devils. The iconic monsters first appeared in the show in the 1972 Jon Pertwee story The Sea Devils and, more recently, they returned in the 2022 Jodie Whittaker special Legend of the Sea Devils.

Production List reports that filming will take place in Cardiff, Wales, and lists Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and producers Phil Collinson, Vicki Delow, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner as crew members.

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC, who declined to comment.

Jon Pertwee's Doctor vs a Sea Devil. BBC

Davies previously confirmed that new spin-offs are on the horizon as Doctor Who enters its "next stage" after the 60th anniversary of the show.

Speaking about why it was the right time for him to return to Doctor Who, Davies told GQ: "So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who.

"I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off.

"Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things."

While confirmed details on what exactly the spin-offs will include have been thin on the ground, there have also been rumours about a spin-off relating to UNIT – especially after Jemma Redgrave's return as Kate Stewart in the 60th anniversary specials.

