It accumulated 61 million views globally in its first two weeks, according to Netflix’s own statistics - while ratings analyst Barb reported a strong audience of 6.3 million for the first episode in the UK alone.

Following its success, Netflix announced two new Coben series based on his best-selling novels Run Away and Missing You.

And now the streamer appeared to have announced that a second season of Fool Me Once, titled Fool Me Twice, will land at the end of April.

In a post on Netflix's official Instagram account on 1st April, show bosses wrote: "Having risked her life to end Burkett Global Enterprises, Maya Stern cannot rest in peace while Judith remains free. Fool Me Twice, coming to Netflix, 31 April."

But is Fool Me Twice actually happening? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Fool Me Twice actually happening?

No, the Instagram post was an April Fools' prank.

"Not funny, not one bit Netflix," one fan wrote, upon discovering the news that the post was a joke, while another added, "Got excited there and then realised it’s April Fools. This would be great though!"

Coben’s novel Fool Me Once is a standalone novel, meaning it’s unlikely we’d see the series return for a sequel, but there are plenty of other Coben books that could be adapted.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what fans can expect following Fool Me Once, Coben said: "We still have a few [books] left!

"We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming [it] and Netflix Poland is working on [it]. Also working on one in South America, believe it or not."

Just One Look was released in 2014 and follows Grace, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she discovers a photograph that she doesn't recognise, and her husband as she's never known him.

