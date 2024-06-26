The synopsis for the show says: "Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous, locations on the planet."

Purcell's wife, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals.

"Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high-stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team."

More like this

Prison Break. 20th Television

Miller and Purcell first starred in Prison Break between 2005 and 2009, with the show originally coming to an end with a one-off TV movie called The Final Break. They then returned to the show in 2017 for a limited revival series.

Read more:

In November 2023, it was reported that a new version of the show was in development, which would be set in the same world as the original series but featuring a different cast and characters.

If this show were to air, it would see Prison Break following the same model as Suits and The Office, both of which have revival/spin-off series in development set in the same world as the original but following different characters and stories.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.