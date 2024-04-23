Ever since Daniels' new project was announced, there has been plenty of speculation on what shape it will take, and who might star. Currently, it is being reported that Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the new iteration, though fans will be hoping to see their favourite cast members reprise their iconic roles.

Sadly, the latter doesn't look likely. At least for now.

Read on to find out everything we know about the new The Office series.

Will the new The Office series be a reboot?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels does not consider the project to be a reboot of the 2005 mockumentary.

Instead, the new series appears to be a spin-off set in the same universe as The Office, but with a brand new cast and presumably set in a different location. The 2005 comedy was set in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Further details are being kept firmly under wraps, but Deadline reported that Daniels had indicated the series could follow a new crew doing a documentary about a different subject.

Will the original cast appear in The Office follow-up series?

The Office US. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Though it looks like Gleeson and Impacciatore will front the spin-off, setting it in the same world doesn't rule out appearances from the original cast.

As it stands, however, it doesn't seem likely. Actress Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on the show for its entire run, recently told People that she hadn't been asked to take part.

"No, I have not been approached," she said. "There is a spin-off in the works. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are working on it. I don't know a lot of details, but I'm not involved. I haven't been approached about it."

The good news is that it's still in early stages, so it's possible that original cast members will be approached in the future.

