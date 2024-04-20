The show hasn't officially been greenlit, but if it does go ahead it will reportedly star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gleeson is best known for playing Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter films and starring as General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Impacciatore, meanwhile, played resort manager Valentina in The White Lotus season 2, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. She has also appeared in a number of Italian-language films and TV series including Disokkupati, 7 Women and a Murder, There's No Place Like Home and The Last Kiss.

Deadline previously reported that the new series is not a reboot, but would focus on new characters working in a new office that is likely set in the same universe as the original show.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus. HBO

The previous US adaptation ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, boasting an ensemble initially led by Steve Carell as the boss of Dundler Mifflin's Scranton branch, Michael Scott. It also featured John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson, among others.

Daniels previously hinted at a reboot of the series, telling Collider back in 2022: "I can't tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters.

"I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe... I don't know if that would be something people would want or not, it's hard to tell."

All seasons of The Office US are available to watch on Netflix.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.