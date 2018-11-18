US Office stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer (who played Erin Hannon, Andy Bernard and Pam Beesly respectively) popped up from the audience to grill Carell and beg him to join them for a reboot.

“I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve!” Kemper shouted.

“You wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore,” said Helms.

And as for Fischer? Well she claimed the the words Pam whispered to his character, Michael Scott, before she moved away were “Steve, don’t be a d*ck, do the reboot.”

Carell considered their comments before inviting them on stage for a very special announcement – that the night’s episode of SNL would be a “great show”.

Tease.