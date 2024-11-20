Nine new animated shorts will be produced by anime studios in Japan, including David Production, Kamikaze Douga+ ANIMA, Kinema Citrus, Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER and WIT Studio.

Visions began in 2021, giving Star Wars fans non-canon episodes, all made in different animation styles – but all from Japanese studios.

Volume 2 was released in 2023 and featured talent from around the world, including the UK's own Aardman Animation.

Volume 3 will see the series return to Japan.

Previously explaining the bold choice for the series to step outside the canon of Star Wars, executive producer James Waugh said: "We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime.

Star Wars: Visions. Lucasfilm Ltd/Disney Plus

"We realised we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they’re such experts at."

Waugh added: "So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them – hopefully to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we’ve seen before in the Star Wars galaxy.”

So far, stories from Visions have focused on different themes and characters across the galaxy. As for what the new stories will deliver, only time will tell!

Star Wars Visions seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Disney Plus.

