While Gunn has made clear that fans shouldn't worry about how much they need to watch to understand each new project, the DCU's shows and films will all be connected, with Frank Grillo's take on Rick Flag Sr set to show up in future projects including Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

In terms of where other characters may appear, Gunn teased: "We have ideas for other things and a couple of these people may appear in other media as other characters soon."

But, as the series arrives in the US, how will fans of this side of the pond be able to watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Creature Commandos, including whether it is coming to the UK.

How can you watch Creature Commandos in the UK?

Rick Flag Sr and Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos. DC/YouTube

While DC fans in the US are getting their hands on the first two episodes of Creature Commandos on 5th December 2024, as they arrive on streaming service Max, those in the UK will seemingly have to wait a bit longer.

Currently, there is no news on when Creature Commandos will arrive in the UK, or where fans will be able to watch it when it does.

If we had to guess, we'd imagine it will air on Sky and streaming service NOW – this has been the case for other HBO and Max series, while DC show Peacemaker previously aired there too.

Peacemaker arrived on Sky approximately two months after it started airing in the US, perhaps suggesting we could get the Creature Commandos episodes at the start of February 2025.

We will keep this page updated if and when we get any further news regarding the show's UK release.

What is Creature Commandos about?

GI Robot and Dr Phosphorous in Creature Commandos. DC/YouTube

The seven-episode adult animated series focuses on Amanda Waller's creation of a black ops team out of prisoners, with this proving to be a precursor to the Suicide Squad.

The series is the first project to be released for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, with Gunn's Superman film expected to be next up on the schedule.

Who stars in Creature Commandos?

The Bride in Creature Commandos DC/YouTube

The voice cast for Creature Commandos includes three actors who are reprising their roles from live action projects.

Steve Agee, Sean Gunn and Viola Davis are all returning as John Economos, Weasel and Amanda Waller respectively, after their characters were first introduced in The Suicide Squad (2021) and Suicide Squad (2016).

Agee and Waller also had roles in Gunn's Peacemaker series.

Meanwhile, they are joined by newcomers such as Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Indira Varma (Doctor Who) and Anya Chalotra (The Witcher).

You can find a full list of the cast members we know about so far here:

Steve Agee as John Economos

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

Anya Chalotra as Circe

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Clayface and Will Magnus

Indira Varma as the Bride

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne

Michael Rooker as Sam

Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein

Creature Commandos trailer

You can watch the trailer for Creature Commandos right here now.

