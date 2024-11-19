But that leaves the question of what exactly is still canon from all the movies and shows before the revamp - but, luckily for Peacemaker fans, "almost all" of the show is, with one notable exception.

Gunn pointed out that the moment when the Justice League arrived at the end of season 1 has muddled matters a bit, singling that out as the one exception - but he added to IGN that that moment "will be dealt with" in season 2.

So, as we await the arrival of Peacemaker season 2, here's everything we know so far.

Peacemaker season 2 will arrive in August 2025. We don't have a specific date just yet, but we'll keep this page updated with more details as and when they emerge.

Season 1 was released in January 2022, so it's been a long wait for fans to follow up with John Cena's mercenary.

Chukwudi Iwuji, Danielle Brooks and John Cena star in Peacemaker. HBO Max/Warner Media

Season 2 was ordered in February 2022, with filming beginning in April 2024.

Of course, season 2 will be integrated into the new DCU after Gunn and Safran took over. As with season 1, Gunn has written all of the episodes in season 2.

Peacemaker season 2 cast

We're expecting plenty of the season 2 cast to return, along with some new faces. Here's who we're expecting to see:

John Cena as Peacemaker/Christopher Smith

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase

Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr

Tim Meadows as ARGUS agent Langston Fluery

Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux

David Denman as TBC

Of course, it wouldn't be Peacemaker without the main man, played by Cena.

The star previously opened up about the long wait fans have endured for season 2, saying of the changing hands at DC: "James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] actually both called me and said, 'You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it’s just going to take a little time.'

"So it was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let’s do it again. And everybody’s like, 'No, wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it’s all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we’ll be OK.'"

In terms of new faces, David Denman has been cast in a currently undisclosed role.

David Denman. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

There are also rumours about who else we could see in season 2, with fans hoping for a return for Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. However, he's not giving anything away.

"I don’t know what to say. That’s ridiculous," Kinnaman jokingly told ScreenRant about returning to the DC Universe. "I would never. I would never be on a show like that. It’s not what I do. It’s not what I do."

What will the plot of Peacemaker season 2 be?

While plot details are still thin on the ground, we do have some hints about the storyline in Peacemaker season 2.

As Gunn pointed out, it will have to deal with the Justice League moment at the end of season 1.

He's also explained that the new season won't really deal with the multiverse, saying: "We wouldn't want the universe shift to be that big a part of the story."

Danielle Brooks in DC's Peacemaker. HBO Max

The end of season 1 saw Adebayo outing her mother Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and revealing the secrets of Task Force X and ARGUS to the public, so we'd expect to pick up after this.

How many episodes will there be in Peacemaker season 2?

Peacemaker season 2 will consist of eight episodes, the same amount as season 1.

Gunn is writing all of them and is directing three, with Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones helming others.

Is there a trailer for Peacemaker season 2?

Yes - sort of. Gunn unveiled a teaser trailer when the release window was confirmed. Check it out below!

