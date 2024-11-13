The first season premiered back in January 2022, earning a generally positive reaction from critics for its zany comedy and ensemble cast, with season 2 now confirmed to be coming to US streamer Max in August 2025.

Since the initial episodes launched, Gunn has risen to the position of DC Studios co-CEO (alongside Peter Safran), and is currently overseeing a reboot of the ailing comic book franchise, with Cena's Peacemaker surviving the resulting cull.

The writer-director previously revealed that Peacemaker season 2 will take place after the events of next summer's Superman, starring David Corenswet, while he has also confirmed a character who will appear across both projects.

Gunn has tapped Frank Grillo to play Rick Flag Sr, the father of Joel Kinnaman's Suicide Squad role, in the upcoming film and streaming show, with the character set to debut in next month's DC animated series Creature Commandos.

On the role, Gunn explained (via EW): "We get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple. This isn’t just a good guy, not at all. We see all different sides of his character. He is morally a complex human being.

"Grillo is somebody who I’ve known for a little while, and I’ve wanted to work with him for a long time. He was one of the first people that I talked to when I took over the studio, like, 'We’re going to find something cool for you,' and now he is everywhere."

Grillo previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America villain Crossbones, who menaced Chris Evans's hero in both The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

In a further tease, Gunn shared an image of a mystery character that Peacemaker and his crew will encounter in season 2, although the jury is out on who exactly they could be. See the first-look photo below.

