After his reluctant arrival in the Sooner State on the orders of his former boss following his release from prison, he'd established his own empire – and the place and its people, initially a turn-off, had grown on him substantially.

Read more:

At the end of season 2, New York wanted him back, but Dwight had no intention of leaving, which resulted in a shocking development that will have severe repercussions moving forwards – and an unforeseen twist that changes the game entirely.

But are more episodes on their way?

Read on for everything you need to know about Tulsa King season 3.

Has Tulsa King been renewed for season 3?

There is currently no word from the powers that be on the future of Tulsa King, but we're keeping our fingers crossed following that dramatic season 2 finale (more on that later).

Tatiana Zappardino, who plays Dwight's daughter Tina, also told RadioTimes.com that the production team behind it are "holding the studio space" in Atlanta.

"It's still held," she said. "All the sets are held, so I feel like they want to jump into a season 3.

"But you have to wait for the numbers to come back in. Apparently the numbers are good and people are liking the show, so I have no doubt there's going to be a season 3."

But Zappardino did add that she "cannot confirm" the renewal.

When would a potential Tulsa King season 3 air?

Season 1 arrived in November 2022, but fans then had to wait almost two years for the second instalment, which arrived in September 2024 – so it remains to be seen if new episodes will arrive in 2025 or whether it'll be another lengthy hiatus.

Watch this space for updates.

Tulsa King potential season 3 cast: Who could return?

Frank Grillo as Bill. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

If season 3 does get the thumbs up, we'd expect to see a number of cast members return alongside Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi.

Key returnees could include:

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Jay Will as Tyson

Max Casella as Armand

Vincent Piazza as Vince

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch

Dana Delany as Margaret

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne

Chris Caldovino as Goodie

Dashiell Connery as Clint

Justin Garcia-Pruneda as Fred

McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace

Scarlet Rose Stallone as Spencer

It remains to be seen if Tatiana Zappardino will return as Tina Manfredi, Dwight's daughter.

But we've definitely seen the last of Domenick Lombardozzi after his character Chickie was shot dead by Bevilaqua.

It seems we've also bid adieu to Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Rich Ting as Jackie Ming and Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale.

And there's also the potential for other returning faces and some new ones, too.

Tulsa King potential season 3 plot: What could happen?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Before Chickie was murdered by Bevilaqua in the season 2 finale, he was already on the back foot after Vince had "moved him aside" and brought the organisation under "new management".

New York wanted what Dwight had built in Oklahoma, and Chickie was ordered to travel there and order encourage Dwight to return with him to the Big Apple.

But when The General said no, Chickie adamantly refused to leave without him and turned to the man who would eventually end his life to hash out a plan.

The pair of them then paid Dwight a visit with the proposal of creating a franchise based on his own enterprise, which had recently expanded after The General took Cal's business from him.

But their conversation was cut short when Bevilaqua put a bullet in Chickie, which in turn earned him 50 per cent of Dwight's firm.

"You earned it," he added.

But despite Dwight's efforts to run a legitimate operation and keep the feds off his back, DC has requested everything Oklahoma law enforcement has on him, which would have been concern enough.

It's what happened next, however, which shifted the narrative landscape.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the middle of the night, figures dressed in black and brandishing firearms abducted Dwight and declared that he now worked for them.

But who is the mystery figure (or figures) pulling the strings?

An old foe, perhaps? Or has show creator Taylor Sheridan introduced a new antagonist ahead of the currently unconfirmed season 3?

Like we said, here's hoping new episodes are on the cards because we need answers, and STAT!

Tulsa King potential season 3 trailer: Is it available to watch?

First up, we need that all-important season renewal.

If it does get the green light, the official trailer is likely to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

There may also be some teaser clips or pictures prior to that.

Tulsa King season 2 is now streaming on Paramount Plus - sign up for Paramount Plus here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.