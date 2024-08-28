Tulsa King season 2: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
'The General' is back.
Sylvester Stallone returns to our screens for season 2 of Tulsa King, a crime drama that revolves around veteran mobster Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in the eponymous Oklahoman City.
In the show's sophomore season, powerful forces are muscling in on Dwight's kingdom, putting both his squad and his family at risk.
Will he come out on top? And how much will he have to sacrifice in the process?
Read on for everything you need to know about Tulsa King season 2.
Tulsa King season 2 release date: When will it air?
Catch it from Monday 16th September in the UK on Paramount Plus.
The series will premiere on Sunday 15th September in the US and Canada.
Tulsa King season 2 cast: Who's returning?
The main cast is as follows:
- Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi
- Martin Starr as Bodhi
- Jay Will as Tyson
- Max Casella as Armand Truisi
- Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci
- Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi
- Annabella Sciorra as Joanne
- Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher
- Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua
- Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi
- Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale
- Garrett Hedlund as Mitch keller
- Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux
Tulsa King season 2 plot: What's it about?
Dwight and his crew are focused on expanding – and defending – their Tulsa empire in season 2, but with others looking to muscle in on their territory, they better have their wits about them.
"With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs," reads the official synopsis.
"Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York..."
Tulsa King season 2 trailer: Can I watch it?
Yes, watch the explosive trailer below.
Tulsa King season 2 arrives on Paramount Plus on 15th September in the US, and 16th September in the UK - sign up for Paramount Plus here.
