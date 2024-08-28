Will he come out on top? And how much will he have to sacrifice in the process?

Catch it from Monday 16th September in the UK on Paramount Plus.

The series will premiere on Sunday 15th September in the US and Canada.

Tulsa King season 2 cast: Who's returning?

Tulsa King. Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2024 Viacom International Inc.

The main cast is as follows:

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Jay Will as Tyson

Max Casella as Armand Truisi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch keller

Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux

Tulsa King season 2 plot: What's it about?

Dwight and his crew are focused on expanding – and defending – their Tulsa empire in season 2, but with others looking to muscle in on their territory, they better have their wits about them.

"With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs," reads the official synopsis.

"Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York..."

Tulsa King season 2 trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, watch the explosive trailer below.

Tulsa King season 2 arrives on Paramount Plus on 15th September in the US, and 16th September in the UK - sign up for Paramount Plus here.

