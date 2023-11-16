A sequel followed six years later and topped the original from a financial perspective, reaching $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office and receiving generally positive reviews from critics.

It's no surprise then that a third entry was announced at the start of the year, which Disney clearly has high hopes for as work is now under way on a fourth film too – as Iger let slip today on Good Morning America.

"Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too. But I don’t have much to say about those films right now," he said.

"But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen – the original Frozen and Frozen 2 – is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

Previously, Iger told investors that Disney would be "leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises" in the coming years (via Deadline) as the returning CEO attempts to turn things around for the company.

Although still one of the world's most prominent media brands, it has had trouble making profit from Disney Plus, with the streaming side of the business reported to have lost almost $400 million over the summer (via IndieWire).

The studio's theatrical output has also seen some notable misses this year – including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion and The Marvels.

Given Frozen's faultless track record so far, a third and fourth movie on the schedules probably looks rather appealing to executives.

