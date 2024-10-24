A post on X (formerly Twitter) promised that "more glorious adventures are ahead" and included a video of cast members Taliesin Jaffe, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel announcing the news.

"Guys we hope you have enjoyed The Legend of Vox Machina season three, but as it draws to a close we have some amazing news to share," Riegel says in the clip.

Bailey then asks him what that news is, to which he replies: "We've been picked up for a season 4," which prompts jubilant cheers from the rest of the gang.

Reigel then continues: "The gang will be back for more epic adventures next season – we're so thrilled, we're so excited, we're so grateful. Thank you for all your support, thank you for watching and we couldn't be happier to share this news with you.

"Please come back and watch us, and watch seasons 1 through 3 again now to psych yourself up. Why not?"

Towards the end of the clip, Bailey tells fans: "We love you," before Ray adds: "Yeah, show Amazon that you love us and we'll keep making more of these."

Producer and Grog Strongjaw star Travis Willingham had previously told RadioTimes.com about his hopes for another run, explaining: "We were thrilled to receive a season 3, and we took the extra runway to make sure that we could get as much of this story in there as we can.

"But you know, if people tune in and we continue to thrill audiences, then I hope we get to tell this story for as long as they will give us. So I guess people just have to tune in and we'll see how we do."

The series is a spin-off from Dungeons and Dragons based web series Critical Role and follows the titular band of adventurers as they work their way through some dramatic story arcs – with the recently concluded season including a shocking character death.

And it looks like fans will have lots more to look forward to in the future – they'll just be hoping season 4 arrives before too long.

The Legend of Vox Machina seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

