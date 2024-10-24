Inspired by a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, the series follows the titular band of adventurers as they work their way through some dramatic story arcs – with a helping of comedic moments along the way too.

Among other memorable moments, recent episodes have seen a shocking character death - but not all is as it seems, as those final episodes will prove.

With the season 3 finale now available to stream on Prime Video, fans are clamouring for more - and they're in luck as the show has officially been renewed for season 4.

Here's everything we know so far.

We know that The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 is coming - but when? We'd hope to see it back on our screens by spring 2026.

While the gap between seasons 1 and 2 was only a year, this is because the two chapters were able to be developed simultaneously, following a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign and an early renewal from Amazon.

Alas, the wait for season 3 was considerably longer, spanning one year and eight months, and its quite possible we could have a similar hiatus on our hands if the show moves forward once again.

Prime Video is home to some impressive, but not particularly frequent, animated shows, with Invincible proving to be a particularly extreme case – leaving almost three years between its first and second seasons.

The Legend of Vox Machina. Prime Video

However, there's also another Critical Role series in the works by name of Mighty Nein - the second campaign the gang ran after The Legend of Vox Machina. It was announced last year that it would be picked up as a series and we haven't heard much since - but we're safe in the knowledge that there's lots more Critical Role goodness coming soon.

Before the season 4 announcement, cast member and executive producer Travis Willingham expressed interest in bringing the show back.

"We were thrilled to receive a season 3, and we took the extra runway to make sure that we could get as much of this story in there as we can," he told RadioTimes.com.

"But you know, if people tune in and we continue to thrill audiences, then I hope we get to tell this story for as long as they will give us.

"So I guess people just have to tune in and we'll see how we do."

Who will be in The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 cast?

We'd expect the main cast to return for The Legend of Vox Machina season 4.

Here's a refresher on the key players:

Laura Bailey as Vex'ahlia "Vex" Vessar

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival "Percy" Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III

Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot

Matthew Mercer as Trinket

Liam O'Brien as Vax'ildan "Vax" Vessar

Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

However, this isn't confirmed - and the events of the season 3 finale have made us wonder if we might see some absences from Vox Machina going forward.

At the end of the season, our gang went their separate ways with Scanlan in particular announcing his departure from Vox Machina to spend more time with Kaylie. Could a reunion be on the cards or will we see a smaller Vox Machina from now on?

Scanlan (voiced by Sam Riegel) in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

What could happen in The Legend of Vox Machina season 4?

Season 3 gave us a major clue as to what will happen in season 4 - and it's all to do with The Whispered One.

Vecna is a major villain in the roleplaying game Dungeons and Dragons. His title 'The Whispered One’ is the copyright friendly term for the character used in Vox Machina, considering this isn’t an officially licensed Wizard of the Coast property.

This terrifying villain is the major antagonist in the fifth and final arc of the Vox Machina campaign, proving the final – and almost unbeatable – big bad.

We'd expect season 4 to potentially skip the fourth arc featuring Taryon Darrington in favour of a battle with the iconic villain.

Is there a trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season 4?

Not yet! But you should check out the announcement video for season 4:

The Legend of Vox Machina seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

