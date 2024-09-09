But with the search continuing for the four remaining vestiges of divergence, along with testing alliances, the threat of villains old and new, plus the shadow of the Raven Queen looming, there’s certainly plenty to juggle in the giant Chroma Conclave story arc (bearing in mind that this arc originally consisted of 45 episodes in the Critical Role RPG campaign!).

However, with even more gargantuan battles to come, plus plenty of emotional twists and turns, the Prime Video series is at risk of trimming core moments of character growth along the way - one integral arc in particular, Keyleth of the Air Ashari (as voiced by Marisha Ray).

Caution: spoilers ahead for The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 and campaign one of Critical Role.

Despite not being a hit with a certain segment of fans in the original Critical Role RPG campaign (unfortunately leading to a barrage of online toxicity), Keyleth is undoubtedly one of the key characters in the Vox Machina party for a multitude of reasons.

Keyleth and Vax in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

Aside from being an adorably endearing character and also hugely relatable (hello, social anxiety!), the half-elf Circle of the Moon druid is an incredibly dynamic spell-caster and one of the most powerful - and important - characters in Exandria and Critical Role’s trio of campaigns.

She plays a crucial role against a certain dragon in the Chroma Conclave arc ("Call me child one more goddamn time!"), has one of the most transformative arcs throughout the first campaign, and her relationship with Vax'ildan is undeniably a fan favourite.

(Plus, her Keyfish wild shape moment is one of the funniest demonstrations of hubris!)

In order to help audiences understand and empathise with Kiki’s core motivations, fears and goals, and in turn fully click with her from the start, the CR gang cleverly switched up the order of events in her quest.

Instead of starting in the middle of Kiki’s journey, with viewers missing a lot of what made her the way she is, we’ve been privy to her shifting self-doubt, her fears over her destiny, along with the concerns over her (and her mother’s) fate due to the Aramenté.

The druid has long been on her noble quest, with the goal of journeying to the other three Ashari tribes in order to pass through their elemental planes and complete the trials.

Just like Percy’s captivating Whitestone arc, the Aramenté element is a compelling slice of fantasy, especially for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And yet, we’ve only really begun to scratch the surface of her quest and Kiki’s resulting transformation.

As seen in the standout season 2 episode Pass Through Fire, Keyleth completed the first of her three trials by becoming a Fire Elemental, heroically sealing the rift in Pyrah in a standout sequence, helping to stop the onslaught of the Fire Ashari.

While Kiki wasn’t afforded as much of a spotlight as Percy or Vax in the original campaign, it looks like the CR gang are certainly looking to change this, hinting at the inclusion of a mysterious trial viewers didn’t experience.

In the trailer for the third season, we see Keyleth screaming and crying over a tombstone for Vox Machina, along with a heartbreaking shot in the opening title sequence of the party travelling together, with each member hauntingly fading away until Keyleth is the only one remaining.

These sequences foreshadow the events of the Earth trial, hinting that this will be the next instalment in her Aramenté, with viewers potentially finally getting a glimpse of this important event.

In the OG campaign, Keyleth revealed in a conversation with the party that she actually began her Aramenté with the Earth Ashari trial in Terra, during the six-month Vox Machina hiatus (episode 1x08 Glass and Bone) - unlike the Fire Ashari trial in the animated series.

This first trial consisted of a vision quest, showing her two possible futures. One of Keyleth’s major fears is outliving and losing everyone she cares for after becoming the 'Voice of the Tempest', as she would age at a much slower rate.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2. Amazon

This feat tested her character and resolve to carry on despite significant loss. Hopefully, the CR gang have invested the deserved time and empathy to this trial, and in turn Keyleth’s character growth, to do it real justice - just like Pass Through Fire.

Moreover, her relationship with Vax'ildan (Liam O’Brien) has so far proven to be a real slow burn, disappointing Vaxleth fans. However, with the season 3 trailer revealing a certain kiss, their romance may finally get its moment in the sun.

Despite living on borrowed time due to his deal with the Raven Queen, their relationship is crucial to Keyleth’s growth as she finally confronts her fears of losing him (and those closest to her) in a future that ultimately has not yet been written.

The half-elf rogue/paladin also helps instil confidence in Keyleth and her abilities, with many hoping their sweet moment from episode 1x81, What Lies Beneath the Surface, is included in the adaptation.

"I see you doubting yourself. I have no doubts in you," Vax tells her. "I’ve known you for a long time now… and I have seen the strength in you growing. You’re going to make a great leader someday."

However, with the third season consisting of only 12 episodes, and the gang still needing to track down the final vestiges of divergence in order to defeat the three remaining dragons, will there be enough time to do this integral part of Keyleth’s arc justice?

If Critical Role eventually adapt their third campaign, Hells Bells, following the Mighty Nein, Keyleth is once again set to play an integral role, so it’s paramount that the gang do right by her journey.

For an incredibly awkward and self-doubting individual who has literally passed through fire, she certainly deserves her time to shine.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is coming to Prime Video on 3rd October 2024

