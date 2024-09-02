The Legend of Vox Machina's success lies in its understanding of Dungeons & Dragons storytelling, balancing genre-savvy fantasy with a compelling emotional arc.

Taking place in Exandria - the fictional realm created by voice actor and dungeon master Matthew Mercer for Critical Role - it's an adventure series featuring classic D&D character archetypes like rogues, clerics and druids.

Season 3 sounds like it will be pretty intense. The trailer leans into apocalyptic stakes, with the main characters traveling to Hell and facing demonic opponents. Plus, of course, dragons.

According to voice actor and executive producer Travis Willingham, "Season 3 is going to leave a mark." With tensions mounting, "It is going to test individual characters; it's going to test relationships, both familial and of a romantic variety."

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd October 2024.

Who is in the cast for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3?

The main voice cast of The Legend of Vox Machina will reprise their roles for season 3:

Laura Bailey as Vex

Taliesin Jaffe as Percy

Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot

Matthew Mercer as Trinket

Liam O'Brien as Vax

Marisha Ray as Keyleth

Travis Willingham as Grog

The late Lance Reddick will also reprise his role as the antagonist Thordak, in one of his final performances recorded before his death in 2023.

What is the plot of The Legend of Vox Machina season 3?

Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina will see the heroes travel to Hell to save Exandria from the dragon Thordak and his army.

According to Prime Video, "The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina.

"Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 below, featuring plenty of thrills as the team battle new enemies in Hell:

The Legend of Vox Machina will be released on 3rd October 2024.

