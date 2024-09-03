While fighting their personal demons and overcoming impossible odds, Vox Machina becomes embroiled in a war against the Chroma Conclave - a team of devious elemental dragons with their eyes set on ruling the entire world.

Thordak, aka the Cinder King and the Conclave's leader, had been voiced by Reddick since appearing in season 1 before becoming the show's main villain from season 2.

However, Reddick sadly passed away in March 2023, soon after season 2 had finished airing, and much of Vox Machina's fan base was speculating as to whether Thordak would need to be recast for season 3.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Critical Role

Thankfully, relief came when Reddick's return was confirmed via the Discord server for Beacon - Critical Role's streaming service.

There, Sam Riegel - who plays Scanlan Shorthalt in the show - confirmed what viewers hoped for season 3 by clarifying, "Lance Reddick recorded the season before his passing."

As the trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 dropped in late August 2024, the couple of lines that can be heard for Thordak are unmistakably true of Reddick's voice.

Massively active throughout the TV, film and gaming industries before passing away, Thordak is just one of many of Reddick's posthumous acting credits.

Along with lending his voice to Invincible as Steven Erickson in the Atom Eve special, he'll also be heard as Lex Luthor in the upcoming DC animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah!.

The star was also well-known in live-action roles like Charon in the John Wick film series, and Reddick will be appearing as the character one last time in the upcoming spin-off John Wick Presents: Ballerina.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday 3rd October 2024.

