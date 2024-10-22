However, while nothing has been confirmed, it might not be the end of the story, with fans hoping for more from the Prime Video animated show.

Producer and cast member Travis Willingham exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "We were thrilled to receive a season 3, and we took the extra runway to make sure that we could get as much of this story in there as we can.

Grog and Pike in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

"We're also stoked about the Mighty Nein animated series that's coming up as well.

"But you know, if people tune in and we continue to thrill audiences, then I hope we get to tell this story for as long as they will give us.

"So I guess people just have to tune in and we'll see how we do."

As Willingham mentioned, in 2023, Amazon Studios greenlit a second animated series from Critical Role, Mighty Nein.

While we don't have a release date just yet, it's clear there's a lot more coming from the CR gang!

Ahead of season 3's dramatic events, producer and cast member Liam O'Brien made it clear that hearts were going to be broken this time around, telling RadioTimes.com: "Well, I'm gonna dance around spoilers like Vax and the Deathwalker's Ward, but suffice it to say, dealing with Umbrasyl in the end of season 2 was barely possible, and there is going to be great cost for every step they take through this chapter of the story in season 3.

"We are going to break your hearts, we came in looking to break your hearts, so get your hearts ready to be broken."

We still have the three final episodes to get through, so buckle in!

The Legend of Vox Machina will continue on Prime Video on Thursday 24th October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

