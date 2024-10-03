"We are going to break your hearts, we came in looking to break your hearts, so get your hearts ready to be broken."

Not only will it be an emotional season because of the storyline, but it will also be the last time fans get to hear the voice of the late Lance Reddick and Thordak, with the season set to feature a tribute to the actor.

But, as fans wait for the rest of the instalments in the season, when can they expect episode 4 to debut?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3.

When will The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 episode 4 be released on Prime Video?

Grog and Pike in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is sticking to its release schedule from previous runs, with three episodes being released each week at the same time.

This means episode 4, along with episodes 5 and 6, will be released on Thursday 10th October – exactly one week after the first three episodes of the season were released.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release schedule

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. The Legend of Vox Machina/Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is made up of 12 episodes, with three episodes being released each Thursday between 3rd October and 24th October.

You can find the full release schedule for the season here:

What is The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 about?

The Legend of Vox Machina. Critical Role

The official synopsis for The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 says: "Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season Three of The Legend of Vox Machina.

"The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina.

"Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."

The Legend of Vox Machina will continue on Prime Video on Thursday 10th October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

