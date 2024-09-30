Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about any potential send-off for Reddick, since it seems season 3 might be the finale of the arc against the Chroma Conclave, executive producer Sam Riegel, who's also the voice of Scanlan, told us what we can expect, along with reflecting on his passing and speaking with his family.

"I think after the first episode of the season, there's an 'In Memorium' card for him," Riegel explained.

"But it was such a sudden passing, we didn't have a chance to really say goodbye or anything.

"We've been in touch with his family, and his wife was very gracious and wanted to make sure his voice stayed in the show, and we were happy that it did and it could."

Lance Reddick in John Wick and Thordak in The Legend of Vox Machina.

He added: "It was an honour to work with him, for sure. I'm glad this was one of the last things that he got to do."

Matthew Mercer, executive producer and the voice of various characters, added: "We've been a fan of his for so long, and getting him to be part of the series meant so much, and I had the pleasure of meeting him in person, finally, just a short time before he passed, and it kind of hit us all real hard.

"Talking about grief as a theme this season, there is a part of that subtle real-life grief. We keep wanting to make this as awesome as it can be as part of that memory, and for what he brought to one of my favourite villainous, larger-than-life characters.

"He brought such a delicious subtlety to it at times, as well as power and terrifying strength. He really elevated Thordak to a level I couldn't expect, and I'm just so grateful that we had the opportunity to do that together."

With Lance Reddick voicing Thordak for one last villainous, larger-than-life performance, season 3 will see the heroes of Vox Machina travel to hell in order to save Exandria from the dragon leader of the Chroma Conclave and his army.

Roll on the fight against the Cinder King!

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will be released on 3rd October 2024.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.