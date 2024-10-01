After all, along with trailer snippets like Keyleth (Marisha Ray) knelt in front of a grave for the rest of the crew, Grog and Jarret carrying a coffin, and the group going to literal Hell, the opening title sequence for season 3 teases ominous events – with Vax'ildan and his role as the Matron of Raven's champion put into a teased focus.

O'Brien said: "Well, I'm gonna dance around spoilers like Vax and the Deathwalker's Ward, but suffice it to say, dealing with Umbrasyl in the end of season 2 was barely possible and there is going to be great cost for every step they take through this chapter of the story in season 3.

"We are going to break your hearts, we came in looking to break your hearts, so get your hearts ready to be broken."

More like this

Liam O'Brien plays Vax'ildan. Critical Role

When elaborating on Vax's arc, he added: "In the beginning [of season 3], it's like he stepped on a landmine and is just instantly panicked, so I think that his relationship with the Matron and his role with her continues to evolve episode by episode and with each passing season.

"So, yeah, he definitely is starting in a different place than when he first fell into it, and by the end of it, he'll be in a new place."

Towards the end of season 2, we saw Vax gradually turn from being hesitant in his new role as the Matron of Raven's champion to embracing it, after realising it's a necessary role far bigger than himself.

Keyleth and Vax in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

It's not just to protect his sister like before, but the sanctity between life and death itself as a champion of destiny, including all of Vox Machina and the people of Exandria as they fight tooth and nail to finally defeat Thordak (Lance Reddick) and his Chroma Conclave.

Whether it will be enough to save his friends and keep the emotional damage to a minimum, we'll just have to wait and see.

Bring on season 3 and all of its heartbreak!

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will be released on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.