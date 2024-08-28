Those familiar with the Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons campaign the series is based on will be familiar with the setting. But it's pretty obvious for those who aren't, too.

Yes, that's right, it's the Hells.

"Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria," the synopsis teased, and the first-look image certainly gives us a glimpse of what that might look like.

It shows a hellish landscape, with Vax, Grog, Scanlan, and Keyleth jumping off of a cliff, while being chased by worm-like monsters.

The animated series will see the majority of the original voice cast return, including Critical Role founders Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Marvel’s Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Baldur’s Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers).

No announcements have been made as yet, but we can also expect some starry guests for season 3, too.

The Legend of Vox Machina is coming to Prime Video on 3rd October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

