We're sure the new instalment will slot ever so nicely into our TV schedules at the end of the year, as viewing habits turn to grittier dramas to see us through those longer evenings.

The very first season premiered back in October 2022, so it could very well be that season 2 will follow suit, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Jessica Raine in The Devil's Hour. Colin Hutton/Prime Video

Production on the second season got under way in February 2023, and we got a slight sneak peek at Jessica Raine, who was back on set as her character Lucy Chambers.

More like this

The other slew of behind-the-scenes pictures also gave us a first look at returning cast members Meera Syal and Benjamin Chivers.

Of course, fans needn't worry about season 2 being the last, as filming on season 3 is actually already under way.

Read more:

The news of season 3 production was announced back in March of this year, confirming the return of Capaldi, Raine, Syal and Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Saffron Hocking and Phil Dunster.

The series follows social worker Lucy (Raine), who is woken every night by terrifying visions at precisely 3:33am, aka the devil's hour.

A twisted show in many ways, it slowly revealed Lucy's connection to killer Gideon (Capaldi), with things set to get even darker in season 2.

Raine had previously told us that she'd envisioned the Prime Video series always working as a trilogy for her character, saying: "When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going.

"I also knew that he [writer Tom Moran] had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out."

She continued: "It's finite – that would be what it is if it got green-lit, which I really hope it does."

As for season 2, further details have been kept under wraps, but we do know that it has been referred to as "simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter".

The Devil's Hour season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.