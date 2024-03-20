The season is being shot in the studio's brand new production facilities, and will of course be an expectantly thrilling conclusion to the series - which is set to chart multiple lifetimes.

We got a taste of the mind-boggling nature of the show in the first season with the time loops that continued to turn Lucy and son Isaac's lives upside down.

Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine at Shepperton Studios. Prime Video

While we're yet to get a confirmed release date for season 2, we do know that the new instalment will premiere sometime later this year.

For now, we can remain happy with the fact that season 3 is already under way, so perhaps there may not be that long to wait in between seasons after all.

The third season's returning cast includes Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine, Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Meera Syal, Saffron Hocking and Phil Dunster.

The new run is also written by Tom Moran and executive produced by Sue Vertue.

As for the nearer future, filming on season 2 kicked off last year, and to mark the occasion, RadioTimes.com got some exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the set featuring Raine, Syal and Benjamin Chivers.

Fans of the series have known for some time now that there are plans for The Devil's Hour to function as a trilogy, with Raine previously saying: "When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going.

"I also knew that he [writer Tom Moran] had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out."

The show's writer and creator Moran also previously said of his ideas for the series: "Telling a story on television is a precarious business. Season 1 of The Devil’s Hour was just the beginning - the opening act of a TV novel. I’m so thrilled that we get to keep turning those pages and slotting the puzzle pieces into place."

He continued: "If you thought the final episode of season 1 had all the answers, then you haven’t been asking the right questions."

