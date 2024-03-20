Well, chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Watkins revealed: “As it unfolds in the first episode, if you imagine that it just continues to do that.

"It’s like a little lie that he tells – little lie, he did punch somebody. It just grows exponentially and gathers moss, and the consequences of his actions do take him into very dangerous areas.

"I think it’s worth saying that it sort of starts to prick his own nascent vulnerabilities, the things that historically he’s struggled with start to surface again. You can see that in the first episode where he’s reaching for the pills, he’s not capable of this, this isn’t something he can deal with naturally.”

Jason Watkins as Simon and Claire Skinner as Beth in Coma. Channel 5

Claire Skinner, who plays Simon's wife Beth, also said of their combined efforts in the coming episodes: “Together, they start making not such obvious choices, they start making some slightly odd choices but that’s what’s so interesting about it, I think. What would we all do in those situations? They just perhaps sometimes make the decisions that might surprise you.”

So, we've got an unlikely closer marital connection to come when it comes to Simon and Beth, but how will things pan out for their small family in relation to Paul and his son Joe?

With Simon's actions bound to catch up with him sooner or later, there's no telling if the dangerous Paul could suss out what actually happened between his son and Simon.

While we'll just have to wait and see how that pans out, the actors have admitted that starring in Coma together is "very different" from their dynamic in ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds.

Watkins leads the series as DS Dodds, while Skinner is Chief Superintendent Ormond in the ITV crime drama. Skinner told RadioTimes.com and other press that it was easy to reunite on this new thriller because, as she said: "In McDonald & Dodds, we’re in a very different relationship and this relationship is very, very different."

She continued: "But yes, of course there’s an ease you get with actors over the years. It definitely made it more comfortable. It’s just an ease, isn’t it? Humour always oils the wheels and yes, has felt quite comfortable and nice.”

Coma continues on Channel 5 and My5 tonight at 9pm.

