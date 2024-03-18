As well as Watkins, the series also stars Claire Skinner and David Bradley among others. But how many episodes are there in the series, and when are they being released.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Coma on Channel 5.

How many episodes are there of Coma on Channel 5?

Jason Watkins as Simon and Claire Skinner as Beth in Coma. Channel 5

In total, there will be four episodes of Coma on Channel 5.

This follows the standard format of other Channel 5 dramas released in recent months, such as Love Rat, Too Good to be True, Finders Keepers, For Her Sins and The Inheritance.

What is the release schedule for Coma?

David Bradley as Harry in Coma. Channel 5

Once viewers have watched Coma episode 1, they may be desperate to see how things unfold in the further three episodes. Thankfully, they won't have to wait long.

Rather than releasing weekly, episodes of Coma will air daily, with each new instalment arriving on Channel 5 and My5 at 9pm, starting from Monday 18th March.

This means the full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 – Monday 18th March, 9pm, Channel 5 & My5

Episode 2 – Tuesday 19th March, 9pm, Channel 5 & My5

Episode 3 – Wednesday 20th March, 9pm, Channel 5 & My5

Episode 4 – Thursday 21st March, 9pm, Channel 5 & My5

What is Coma about?

Jason Watkins as Simon in Coma. Channel 5

The official synopsis for Coma says: "Devoted family man Simon (Jason Watkins) finds himself at a breaking point as his neighbourhood falls victim to the terrorising behaviour of a group of teenagers, led by menacing 17-year-old Jordan (Joe Barber) and his questionable companions.

"Simon and his wife, Beth (Claire Skinner) are desperate to move their young daughter to a safer area away from the threatening atmosphere. When Simon's frustration reaches its peak and he confronts Jordan outside his own home, a split-second decision changes everything.

"The cast also features David Bradley as Simon’s quiet grumpy neighbour Harry, Jonas Armstrong as Jordan’s dangerous father Paul, Kayla Meikle as determined DS Kelly Evans, and David Mumeni as Simon’s untrustworthy boss Jimmy."

Coma comes to Channel 5 and My5 on Monday 18th March at 9pm.

