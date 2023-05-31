"I'm really looking forward to working on this gripping thriller for Channel 5," said Joyner. "There is such a contradiction with the character of Laura, so focused and organised in her work life and yet chaotic and insecure with her home life. I feel it really resonates. I am so looking forward to working with Rachel Shenton and for us to bring these 2 flawed women to the screen."

Channel 5 psychological thriller For Her Sins stars EastEnders' Jo Joyner as Laura, a woman who appears to have it all, but is struggling to balance her work with her home life. When a mysterious woman, played by All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton, enters the frame, her life spirals out of control.

Shenton added: "Jo Rogers has created such a dark and compelling story that has two women at its centre, I loved it and couldn't put it down. I can't wait to bring Emily to life - she's wild."

Read on for everything you need to know about For Her Sins.

For Her Sins will first air on Monday 5th June at 9pm on Channel 5.

It will be stripped across four consecutive nights.

For Her Sins cast: Who stars?

Alongside Joyner and Shenton, the cast includes:

Duncan Pow (Andor)

Ansu Kabia (Miss Scarlet and the Duke)

Isla Jackson-Ritchie (Top Boy)

Jade-Marie Joseph

Romi Hyland-Rylands (The Responder)

Leah Grech

For Her Sins plot: What's it about?

Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton in For Her Sins Channel 5

Laura (Joyner) is a lawyer, wife and mother who is finding it difficult to juggle all of the various aspects of her life. Enter Emily (Shenton) - who rapidly worms her way into Laura's life by exploiting her vulnerabilities.

As time goes on, we learn that both women are "bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever".

For Her Sins trailer: When can I watch it?

You can watch an emotional teaser for the Channel 5 thriller here.

In the preview, Laura and Emily meet for the first time.

For Her Sins airs on Monday 5th June at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

