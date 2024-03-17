The first time he goes out, there's no one to be seen, but a on second trip he find a young man, Jordan, played by Joe Barber, waiting for him.

As an argument starts and things get heated between the two of them, Simon sees red and throws a punch – but things don't exactly go the way he was expecting.

You can watch the full clip below:

Simon then makes a decision in haste following this shocking event, telling the police he just found Jordan like that. The young man is rushed to hospital, with doctors attempting to save his life.

Simon is labelled a 'local hero' in the papers, but it's not long before the truth comes creeping up on him, as grumpy neighbour Harry tells him that he saw everything that happened.

The show features a stellar cast alongside Watkins, including Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as his wife Beth, David Bradley (Doctor Who) as Harry, Kayla Meikle (Time) as DS Kelly Evans and Jonas Armstrong (After the Flood) as Paul.

This is the second Channel 5 drama Watkins has starred in over the past two years, as he also played the central role in last year's The Catch, starring opposite Aneurin Barnard.

That series saw him play Ed, a proud husband, father and local fisherman who is threatened by the addition of his daughter's new boyfriend into his close family unit.

Coma comes to Channel 5 and My5 on Monday 18th March at 9pm.

