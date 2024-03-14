Ahmadi said: "For the second series, some of the cases are bolder and bigger. They’re more linked to the local surroundings. There’s a fishing boat case, and there’s a real sense of magic around the sea.

"We’ve got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack. I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby

Meanwhile, Marshall added: "We’ve got a murder on a steam train, the story of a local fishing legend who goes missing from a trawler at sea, a schoolteacher who goes missing in a fog on a beach, a lady who is shot in the back with a bow and arrow and an arsonist predicted by a medium.

More like this

"The team definitely have their hands full this series!"

Read more:

Marshall previously revealed that the relationship woes Humphrey and Martha suffered in season 1 are now a thing of the past, as they put their difficult IVF journey behind them and move towards becoming foster parents.

He said: "After dealing with the emotional challenges involved with IVF, they’ve come full circle and re-found their zest for each other.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"They’ve come to terms with the fact they can’t conceive a child and it’s made them stronger. There’s a lightness to them which they maybe lost during their early time in Shipton Abbott. The main thing is that they’re happy."

Beyond Paradise season 2 will begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd March 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.