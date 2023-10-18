The series is an anticipated follow-up of the first season, which saw Stephen Graham and Sean Bean take on lead roles as a conflicted prison officer and a former teacher consumed by guilt and demons from his own past.

Well now, the female-led series will centre on a woman's prison in which Whittaker, Ramsey and Lawrance will star as Orla, Kelsey and Abi respectively. The trio arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day and are left to navigate this new life together as they deal with the unfamiliar.

According to the synopsis: "Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women's prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker) and Abi (Tamara Lawrance) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

"But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible."

Tamara Lawrance as Abi Cochrane, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan and Jodie Whittaker as Orla O'Riordan in Time. BBC

Reprising her role for season 2 is Siobhan Finneran, who most recently can be seen in The Reckoning, and will be once again starring as prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

Speaking about her return to the series, she said: "I am delighted to be returning for Time 2. It was a privilege to be involved in the first series and to be asked back is an honour, the scripts are again heartbreakingly brilliant."

The first season of Time was a major hit, averaging 11.6 million viewers across its three episodes and going on to win the 2022 BAFTA Television award for best mini-series.

The new second season, like the first, will comprise of three one-hour episodes, with further cast members including Faye McKeever (The Responder), Kayla Meikle (The Capture), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt), Nicholas Nunn (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood).

Time season 2 will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 29th October at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

