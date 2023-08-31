Read on for everything you need to know about The Inheritance.

The drama will arrive on Channel 5 on Monday 5th September at 9pm.

There are four episodes in total, with the series wrapping on Monday 25th September.

The Inheritance cast: Who stars?

Samantha Bond in The Inheritance. Channel 5

Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey, Ackley Bridge, Coronation Street), Gaynor Faye (The Syndicate, Emmerdale, Fat Friends, Coronation Street) and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger, Matriarch, Flowers in the Attic) star as siblings Daniel, Sian and Chloe.

Larry Lamb (EastEnders, Gavin & Stacey) plays their father, Dennis.

The cast also includes Samantha Bond (James Bond, Downton Abbey), Kevin Whately (Morse, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Inspector Lewis), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan, Blithe Spirit, Ackley Bridge), Rory Fleck Byrne (This Is Going to Hurt, Dash, Vampire Academy), Kevin Harvey (Time, Sandman, Treason) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything).

The Inheritance plot: What's it about?

The series revolves around three siblings, Daniel, Sian and Chloe, "who are left reeling after the unexpected death of their father, Dennis".

And if that isn't shocking enough, they find out that he hasn't left them anything in his will, which leaves them wondering: Was his death a "tragic accident", or was he murdered?

Following that discovery, they embark on an investigation to uncover the truth, which brings "years of secrets and jealousy" to the fore.

"Secrets are exploded, relationships ripped apart and lives lost as the siblings try desperately to claw back their inheritance and make sense of what is happening around them," reads the synopsis, "asking the question, is blood really thicker than water?"

The Inheritance trailer: Can I watch it?

You can watch the tense trailer for The Inheritance right here.

The Inheritance arrives on Channel 5 on Monday 5th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

