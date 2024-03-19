Unexpectedly, the hit leaves Jordan in a coma and fighting for his life, while Simon played the hero – weaving a fictional cover story in which he saved the young man's life after somebody else had attacked him.

However, the typically quiet and grumpy Harry witnessed the whole thing and, in the clip below, reveals to Simon that he holds the information that could change his life forever.

Watch the preview clip now:

The clip begins with a frantic Simon attempting to take a pill, but his hands are so shaky that he drops his glass and it smashes on the kitchen floor.

As he disposes with the sharp remains, he offers to help Harry with his shopping bags – an offer the older man bluntly declines.

As Simon protests, his neighbour grimly informs him: "I saw you... I saw what you did, you and that lad, right there."

The interaction leaves Simon visibly terrified as it dawns on him that he could be facing a lengthy prison sentence for letting his temper get the better of him in one fateful moment.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can he claw back control of this rapidly escalating situation? Tune in tonight at 9pm on Channel 5 to find out what happens. Coma is airing nightly this week, until the series finale on Thursday.

In addition to Bradley, Barber and Watkins, the Coma cast also includes Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Simon's wife Beth, and Jonas Armstrong (Boat Story) as Jordan's dangerous father, Paul.

Coma continues tonight (Tuesday 19th March) at 9pm on Channel 5. Stream on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.