Thankfully for US audiences, it was announced last year that AMC would air the series stateside – however, for a long time UK audiences still had to wait for any news as to whether they would ever get to see it.

Now, finally, some good news has arrived, with the series officially set to launch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland from Friday 25th October 2024.

Shazad Latif in Nautilus. Disney/Prime Video

The series stars Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont and Céline Menville, while Richard E Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor all make guest appearances across the run.

The official synopsis says: "Nautilus tells the origin story of Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, joining him as he steals a formidable prototype submarine and escapes into the Indian Ocean with a ragtag crew, determined to enact revenge against the ruthless East India Mercantile Company."

Around the same time that Nautilus was dropped by Disney Plus, the streamer also decided not to move forward with an already completed adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles.

That series also managed to find a new home, airing on the Roku channel earlier this year.

