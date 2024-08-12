But wait, there is another player - and he is back with a vengeance.

A silhouette of Seong Gi-hun can be seen before he turns around with a scowl that means business, before the words "The Real Game Begins" flash up on screen.

It was announced earlier this month that the long-awaited Squid Game would return for season 2 on Thursday 26th December, and a lot has taken place since viewers were last privy to the game.

Season 2 takes place three years after Gi-hun won Squid Game, and he remains "determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport".

The synopsis for the series continues: "Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.

"But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Netflix previously unveiled a teaser trailer for the new season, revealing a line of sprinters taking off on a race track before it becomes clear they are players in the game.

In the video, a stampede ensues as the players begin dropping to the floor before a group of sinister masked workers are shown standing on a stage alongside Front Man, who says: "It's been three years. Do you want to play again?"

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Thursday 26th December.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.