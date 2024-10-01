The action picked up immediately after the ending of the first season (the Briarwoods arc) with an even more deadly threat - an alliance of four dangerous dragons (Vorugal, Thordak, Umbrasyl and Raishan) who quickly laid waste to the capital city of Emon.

Facing their biggest foes yet, the unlikely band of heroes set out on a voyage in search of several legendary weapons to help them in their fight against the Chroma Conclave.

If you're looking for a brief refresher on their main quest and other major storylines from The Legend of Vox Machina before diving into season 3, then look no further – here's your recap of the key things to remember.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 recap: Things to remember for season 3

The quest for the Vestiges of Divergence

Gaining the knowledge that a series of ancient weapons – created during The Calamity to strike down the gods – can significantly aid them in their fight against the Chroma Conclave, the band of adventurers began their quest to track them down.

Vax'ildan (voiced by Liam O’Brien) claimed the first Vestige – the Deathwalker’s Ward armour – after making a deal with the Matron of Ravens in the tomb of her champion in Vasselheim’s sunken temple. The armour significantly increases his speed, his powers of evasion from enemies and even grants him the power of flight thanks to a set of dark feathered wings.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 Prime Video

Scanlan was given the mythical longsword Mythcarver by a sphinx named Kamaljiori. This silver blade resonates with nearby musical tones, enhancing his bardic powers. However, this was quickly stolen by Umbrasyl.

The party then travelled to the Fey realm to find the Fentrhas Bow, battling Saundor – a corrupted archfey – who possesses it in the process. Vex’ahlia eventually claims the bow which wields the powers of an oracle and bramble shot.

Finally, Grog confronts his past and battles his cruel uncle Kevdak (voiced by Ralph Ineson) who is currently leader of the Herd of Storms and wearer of the Titanstone Knuckles. After winning the battle, Grog gains the impressive strength of the gauntlet and the ability to grow or shrink in size.

In season 3, the party will undoubtedly be tracking down the four remaining Vestiges of Divergence from the original Critical Role campaign – Whisper, Cabal’s Ruin, the Plate of Dawnmartyr and the Spire of Conflux.

Vax makes a deal with death (sort of)

As they search for the Deathwalker’s Ward armour in the ancient city of Vasselheim, the Vox Machina gang head to a hidden tomb which was built for the Matron of Ravens – AKA the goddess of death. The tomb is believed to house the body (and armour) of her champion, Purvan Suul.

However, once inside, the gang quickly discover that the tomb is heavily booby-trapped. After flicking a hidden switch, Percy and Vex unveil a giant sarcophagus which rises from the ground, holding Suul’s body in the Deathwalker's Ward.

Keyleth and Vax in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

But once Percy reaches for the Vestige, he accidentally triggers a trap which instantly kills Vex. In result, Vax strikes a deal with the Matron of Ravens to take him instead of his twin, offering up his life in exchange for hers.

The deity agrees to this, taking Vax as the new champion of the Raven Queen - but there’s certainly strings attached to this deal. The million dollar question is, just when will she cash in on her debt and claim Vax’s life?

Keyleth passes her fire trial



The adorably awkward half-elf druid has long been on her Aramenté, a noble quest which sees her travelling to the other three Ashari tribes in order to complete their trials. Once she successfully completes them, she will become the leader of the Air Ashari tribe and inherit the Voice of the Tempest title.

However, Kiki hadn’t yet taken any of her trials due to her crippling self-doubt and concern that her powerful mother Vilya (voiced by Janet Varney) didn’t pass hers, and has been missing since.

Keyleth (voiced by Marisha Ray) in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

But with the Fire Ashari tribe - along with her father and her friends - under attack from deadly fire creatures, Keyleth overcomes her fears and travels to the Plane of Fire, transforming into an elemental to heroically close the rift.

With the first of her three trials completed, Keyleth has two remaining – the Earth and Water trials. While it’s doubtful that she’ll finally complete her Aramenté in season 3, her new elemental powers will certainly come in handy against the Chroma Conclave.

The party defeated Umbrasyl (just!)

Armed with the new Vestiges of Divergence and with help from the remaining members of the Herd of Storms, the gang travel to Westruun and Percy lays a trap for Umbrasyl.

As the dragon comes to collect his treasure, Vex shoots an arrow to activate the trap and ensnare him. However, the dragon soon breaks free after the gang attack, quickly turning invisible. Following another onslaught from the dragon, Scanlan proposes a new plan to Vax - to make an impact, they need to enter the dragon from the inside.

Scanlan (voiced by Sam Riegel) in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

The pair successfully enter the dragon’s back end and head to its stomach, with Scanlan utilising Kaylie's immovable sword to damage the dragon everytime he moves. Meanwhile, Umbrasyl flies off to his lair in Gatshadow Mountain with Grog in tow, attached to the beast by a bloodaxe and rope.

Vax embraces his Champion of Death mantle and gains wings to save him and Scanlan as they escape from Umbrasyl. The gang then regroup and enter Umbrasyl’s lair to attack, but Scanlan hesitates and hangs back. But with the dragons’ invisibility and use of Mythcarver, the situation is looking dire for Vox Machina. That’s until Scanlan sneakily steals Mythcarver, stabbing the dragon in the eye to kill him.

An unexpected ally unveils themselves

Once Umbrasyl is slain, the gang head back to Whitestone to regroup. At a celebratory meeting with allies, the attendees all fall unconscious except for Vox Machina and Yennen (voiced by Gina Torres).

Yennen then slowly shifts her form to become the green dragon Raishan (voiced by Cree Summer), a member of the Chroma Conclave.

The dragon assures the gang that she is their ally as they share a mutual goal - taking down Thordak. She explains that the Cinder King has become insane and that to defeat him, they’ll need her help.

It looks like Vox Machina will somehow need to put aside their complicated relationship and partner with the green dragon - for now.

Dragon eggs, lots of dragon eggs

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 ends on a rather foreboding note - with the reveal of a whole mountain of dragon eggs waiting in the wings.

As revealed by newfound ally Raishan, Throdak has a horde of eggs about to hatch into a formidable army of dragons.

So our lovable group of misfits have to contend with not just the most powerful dragons next season, but also a potential army of baby dragons. Yikes!

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will be released on 3rd October 2024.

