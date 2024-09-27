The first season of The Legend of Vox Machina, which is based on the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, debuted in 2022, with season 2 releasing a year later in 2023.

The show features the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, while stars including Stephanie Beatriz, Ralph Ineson and David Tennant have also leant their voices to supporting characters.

It has also been confirmed that the late Lance Reddick will be heard reprising his role as Thordak in the third season of the show, marking one of the actor's final performances.

The official synopsis for the season 3 teases: "Everything is at stake in the long-awaited season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina.

"The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."

Fans of the Critical Role campaign on which the series is based will already have a sense of where things are headed in season 3, although there are sure to be some twists and turns along the way.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is coming to Prime Video on 3rd October 2024.

If you're looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.