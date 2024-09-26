The trailer opens with new arrival Catherine O'Hara, who's playing a therapist, sitting down with Pascal's Joel.

He and Ellie have clearly settled down – he's got his guitar out, Ellie's met the captivating Dina, played by Isabela Merced, and all is well after the events of last season, right? Wrong!

Following on from Joel's monumental lie to Ellie at the end of season 1, and foreshadowing all of the horror to come in season 2, O'Hara's character tells him: "Say the thing you're afraid to say. Say it out loud, no matter what it is. No matter how bad. What did you do?"

More like this

And so, we get a glimpse of all of the terrible, terrible things about to happen: Dever's Abby looking towards a wooden cross, an army of infected traversing across the snow, Ellie desperately crawling away from imminent death, the words 'Feel her love' scrawled across a wall in what appears to be blood.

Oh, and clearly absolute emotional turmoil for Ellie, Joel, and for us. Buckle in.

Fans have noted how faithful season 2 appears to be for building on the game, judging from the scenes that have played out in the trailer - a sentiment that fits with creator Neil Druckmann's recent comments.

The Naughty Dog boss told Variety: "There’s stuff in this season that I’m really excited about – stuff that we hinted at – one scene in particular comes to mind that I think fans of the game will eat up, because it really kind of tells you a lot of backstory of this important character that there wasn’t really a way for us to even do that in the game."

The Last of Us season 2 will be released in 2025. Season 1 is available on Sky and NOW. Get one month free Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.