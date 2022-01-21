The Legend of Vox Machina is also set to make its small screen debut, after the hugely popular web series Critical Role launched it with the help of a hit Kickstarter campaign.

It's a good year for fantasy fans, with the Lord of the Rings series, Good Omens season 2 and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon all set to be released in the coming months.

The animated Dungeons & Dragons series, which is set to be released later this month on Amazon Prime Video, has added a stellar cast to its ranks, including David Tennant as General Krieg.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He is joined by the likes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Lady Kima, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Sir Fince, Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings) as Archibald Desnay, Stephen Root (The Book of Boba Fett) as Professor Anders, Gina Torres (Firefly) as Keeper Yennen, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as Lady Allura Vysoren and many more.

Considering all these characters in the Critical Role campaign were voiced by Matthew Mercer, who was also the dungeon master of the web series, it's quite the change.

The Critical Role players will also feature as regulars in the series, reprising their Dungeon & Dragons characters. That means Ashley Johnson will be Pike Trickfoot, Travis Willingham will appear as Grog Strongjaw, Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar, Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt, Marisha Ray as Keyleth, Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar, Taliesin Jaffe as Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, and Mercer as Sylas Briarwood.

Advertisement

The Legend of Vox Machina arrives on Amazon Prime Video on 28th January. Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at our TV Guide, or check out the rest of our Fantasy coverage.