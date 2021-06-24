The Legend of Vox Machina release date: Trailer, cast for Critical Role animated series

The Legend of Vox Machina’s production journey is an adventure in itself. A group of friends, who also happen to be professional voice actors, play a birthday game of Dungeons & Dragons for Liam O’Brien. Following that, a web series and production company called Critical Role is established, a Kickstarter campaign for an animated special breaks records, and Amazon Prime Video commissions 24 episodes of the now-upcoming series.

And so, The Legend of Vox Machina is born.

The adaptation of the web series will follow the characters from Critical Role’s first campaign, all voiced by the original actors. The plot will follow a canonical storyline which occurred before the cast started streaming their first campaign.

Animator Phil Bourassa is responsible for the look of The Legend of Vox Machina. Already known for his work on Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, and Justice League, he’s now the lead character designer for the series.

Check out below to see everything we know about The Legend of Vox Machina so far.

The Legend of Vox Machina release date

Before the pandemic, the series had been set for a 2020 release date. We can only assume that lockdown slowed down production, along with everything else in the world, and we will have to wait that little while longer.

Amazon has teased that the series is “coming soon”, but beyond that, your guess is as good as ours.

The Legend of Vox Machina cast

The Vox Machina series began as a Dungeons & Dragons web series called Critical Role. The animated series is staying true to its roots and the original voice actors from the series will be reprising their roles from Critical Role campaign one.

Matthew Mercer, the dungeon master of the web series, will reprise his role in the animation and we’re curious to see how this will translate on-screen. Taliesin Jaffe will voice Percival de Rolo III, a human gunslinger. Ashley Johnson will play gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot and Sam Riegel will provide vocals for gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt. Travis Willingham will voice goliath barbarian Grog Strongjaw.

A trio of half-elves bring up the rear, with Marisha Ray as half-elf druid Keyleth of Air Ashari, and Liam O’Brien as half-elf rogue Vaz’ildan, who also doubles as a paladin and druid. Finally, Laura Bailey will voice half-elf ranger Vex’ahlia.

The Legend of Vox Machina trailer

Although there’s no trailer as of yet, Wednesday 23rd June brought a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the character designs and final animation style of the series. Hopefully this will satisfy fans in the long wait for the series.

What is The Legend of Vox Machina about?

As mentioned, The Legend of Vox Machina will follow a canonical storyline which is set before campaign one, when Critical Role started streaming.

The official synopsis says the series “follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces. Throughout the first season, our characters will face undead giants, overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family.”

Intrigued? Excited? Impatient for it to start? So are we.

