The above figure includes repeat airings on HBO as well as streaming viewership, landing the biggest four day audience for a new series on Max since The Last of Us, which premiered in January 2023.

The 5.3 million figure is a cut above the season finale premiere of Succession, which drew in 4.9 million viewers, as well as the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus, which saw 4.1 million viewers tune in.

However, it it just behind the premiere of True Detective: Night Country, which received a viewership of 5.7 million.

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. HBO/Sky

The series sees Colin Farrell once more as the iconic Gotham City crime lord, and explore Oz Cobb's rise to power in Gotham's criminal underworld following the events of 2022's The Batman.

As for what fans can expect from the series, Farrell previously told RadioTimes.com: "What an adventure. I never have any idea what any of this s**t is going to turn out to be, that we do over the years. You just keep your fingers crossed and do the best you can…

"It's dark, The Penguin. It's so dark. I’m so glad to be done with it, and I loved it, but man I was ready not to sit in the makeup chair anymore when we finished."

The Penguin will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday 20th September 2024 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.