Kung Fu Panda 4 soundtrack: All the songs in the animated sequel
The new film includes a Tenacious D cover of a classic Britney Spears track.
A fourth entry in the Kung Fu Panda series arrives in UK cinemas this week, with Jack Black once again returning to voice the lead role of Po.
Black is joined by a star-studded supporting cast that also includes new and returning voices such as Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and James Hong, with the film this time focusing on Po's adventures after he's chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.
As with the previous three films, Hans Zimmer has provided the film's score – this time in collaboration with composer Steve Mazzaro – while there's also a special musical treat for Jack Black fans at the very end of the film.
The star's band Tenacious D have recorded a new cover of Britney Spears iconic 1998 hit ...Baby One More Time especially for the film, with the song playing over the closing credits.
Read on for the full list of tracks featured in the film – and you can also check out the music video for the aforementioned cover.
Kung Fu Panda 4 soundtrack
You can find the full list of tracks featured in the film below. All songs were written by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro except where stated.
- Journey
- Opening Day
- Tai Lung Has
- No Footprint Too Small
- Juniper City
- A Den of Thieves
- The Happy Bunny Tavern
- Tavern Fight
- Looking for Po
- She Could Be Anyone
- Sharing Stories
- Teach Me Your Kung Fu
- A Different Path
- Who Are You Rooting For
- I Am the Dragon Warrior
- You're Our Son
- My Master Plan
- Be the Pit
- It's Pronounced Skadoosh
- Inner Peace
- Crazy Train
- ...Baby One More Time written by Max Martin, performed by Tenacious D
Kung-Fu Panda 4 is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 28th March 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
