As with the previous three films, Hans Zimmer has provided the film's score – this time in collaboration with composer Steve Mazzaro – while there's also a special musical treat for Jack Black fans at the very end of the film.

The star's band Tenacious D have recorded a new cover of Britney Spears iconic 1998 hit ...Baby One More Time especially for the film, with the song playing over the closing credits.

Read on for the full list of tracks featured in the film – and you can also check out the music video for the aforementioned cover.

Kung Fu Panda 4 soundtrack

Po (Jack Black) and Zhen (Awkwafina) in Kung Fu Panda 4 directed by Mike Mitchell.

You can find the full list of tracks featured in the film below. All songs were written by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro except where stated.

Journey

Opening Day

Tai Lung Has

No Footprint Too Small

Juniper City

A Den of Thieves

The Happy Bunny Tavern

Tavern Fight

Looking for Po

She Could Be Anyone

Sharing Stories

Teach Me Your Kung Fu

A Different Path

Who Are You Rooting For

I Am the Dragon Warrior

You're Our Son

My Master Plan

Be the Pit

It's Pronounced Skadoosh

Inner Peace

Crazy Train

...Baby One More Time written by Max Martin, performed by Tenacious D

Kung-Fu Panda 4 is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 28th March 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

