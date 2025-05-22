Simone was welcomed into the household as Michaela's personal assistant, but there relationship has deepened to a point that probably wouldn't hold up to inspection from an HR professional.

Their connection is so extreme that Devon worries her younger sibling has been indoctrinated into a cult, so naturally, she turns up unannounced with the intention of piecing the strange situation together.

Sirens comes from writer Molly Smith-Metzler, who previously adapted Netflix's acclaimed and hard-hitting Maid, with Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton co-starring alongside the trio of female leads.

Read on for more on the star-studded Sirens cast and the characters you can expect to meet.

Sirens cast: Full list of actors in Netflix miniseries

(L-R) Meghann Fahy as Devon, Milly Alcock as Simone in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Here's a quick overview of the full Sirens cast – read on for more detailed profiles on the key players, including where you might have seen them before.

Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell

Julianne Moore in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Who is Michaela? Michaela is the enigmatic wife of billionaire Peter Kell. She lives in a lavish and intricately decorated compound, where she devotes most of her time caring for birds and raising money for avian causes. She hires Simone DeWitt to be her personal assistant and strikes up an unusually close friendship with her, which effectively cuts her off from the outside world. This alarms Simone's older sister, Devon, who crashes into Michaela's perfectly arranged world without warning.

What else has Julianne Moore been in? Moore won an Academy Award for her powerful performance in Alzheimer's drama Still Alice. She has also appeared in such acclaimed dramas as Children of Men, The Kids Are All Right and May December, while she's also known for blockbuster roles in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Hunger Games franchise and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt

Meghann Fahy as Devon. Macall Polay/Netflix

Who is Devon? Devon is Simone's older sister, who has barely heard from her in recent months. Ultimately, the arrival of a token fruit basket is what triggers an impulsive trip to the remote compound where the younger DeWitt has taken residence. Devon is particularly angry about Simone's lack of communication as it has rendered her the sole carer for their ailing father, whose condition is rapidly worsening as they struggle to make ends meet in Buffalo, New York.

What else has Meghann Fahy been in? Fahy earned acclaim for her performance in The White Lotus season 2, where she played Daphne – the wealthy and ostensibly care-free wife of Theo James's Cameron. Since then, she's been seen in Netflix mystery The Perfect Couple, plus feature films Your Monster and Drop. Her breakout role came in comedy-drama The Bold Type.

Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt

Milly Alcock as Simone in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Who is Simone? Simone is an impressionable young woman who works for super-rich Michaela Kell; an opportunity for which she left behind a promising legal career. She acts as a middle-woman between her boss and the household staff, often delivering rude and unwelcome commands as her whims rapidly change. But behind her tough exterior hides a traumatic past.

What else has Milly Alcock been in? Alcock broke out on the global stage in the ensemble cast of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, where she played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (a role inherited by Emma D'Arcy). The role made her an overnight star, landing her a role in James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe as Kara Zor-El, who will appear in this summer's Superman and next year's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell in Sirens, Macall Polay / Netflix

Who is Peter Kell? Peter Kell is a billionaire, who funds his wife Michaela's lavish lifestyle. He is often away on business, having thrown himself into work since his second marriage essentially cut him off from his family.

What else has Kevin Bacon been in? A highly recognisable face in Hollywood, Bacon is best known for iconic films Footloose, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13 and Mystic River. He also played the villainous Sebastian Shaw in superhero film X-Men: First Class, and later returned to the comic book genre as himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Other recent credits include Leave the World Behind, MaXXXine, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and The Bondsman.

Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin II

(L-R) Glenn Howerton, Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy star in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Who is Ethan? Ethan is Simone's much older boyfriend. As a wealthy heir to his father's fortune, he has contributed very little to the world himself and appears to have very few skills. He lives nearby to Peter and Michaela.

What else has Glenn Howerton been in? Howerton is easily best known for playing Dennis Reynolds in the edgy, long-running sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. His other credits include The Mindy Project, AP Bio and tech drama BlackBerry, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Josh Segarra as Raymond

(L-R) Meghann Fahy and Josh Segarra in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Who is Raymond? Raymond is an on-again off-again lover of Devon's from her hometown of Buffalo, New York. They work together at a falafel restaurant and attempt to keep their relationship secret from his wife.

What else has Josh Segarra been in? Segarra has recently appeared in horror sequel Scream VI and Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Previously, he recurred on American sitcoms The Other Two and Abbott Elementary, and played supervillain Prometheus in The CW's Arrow.

Felix Solis as Jose

(L-R) Meghann Fahy and Felix Solis in Sirens. Macall Polay / Netflix

Who is Jose? Jose is an employee of Peter Kerr, who acts as a security guard and groundskeeper for his enormous estate. He feels disdain towards Michaela and Simone due to their unreasonable ordering around of himself and his fellow staff members.

What else has Felix Solis been in? Solis has appeared in numerous television and streaming dramas, playing Kevin Rodriguez in The Good Wife, Matt Garza in The Rookie, Omar Navarro in Netflix's Ozark, and Tom Wallace in The Recruit season 2. He previously worked with Kevin Bacon on crime thriller The Following.

Trevor Salter as Jordan

Trevor Salter stars in Sirens. Netflix

Who is Jordan? Jordan is the captain of Ethan's yacht, who takes a liking to Devon after she suddenly appears in town.

What else has Trevor Salter been in? Salter's credits include She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Equaliser and FBI.

Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt

Bill Camp stars in Sirens. Netflix

Who is Bruce DeWitt? Bruce is the father of Devon and Simone, with whom he has a troubled past. In the present day, he is in the early stages of dementia and requires around-the-clock care, which has so far been administered largely by Devon alone.

What else has Bill Camp been in? You may have seen Camp recently in streaming dramas Presumed Innocent (on Apple TV+) and Zero Day (on Netflix). His other work includes acclaimed HBO shows The Night of and The Leftovers, plus mega-hit chess drama The Queen's Gambit. On the big screen, he has appeared in 12 Years a Slave, Jason Bourne, Vice and Joker.

Britne Oldford as Missy

Britne Oldford plays Missy in Sirens. Netflix

Who is Missy? Missy is another member of the household staff, who is friends with Jose – and shares his negative view of Michaela and Simone.

What else has Britne Oldford been in? Oldford broke out in MTV's American remake of Skins, which led to further television roles as Alma in American Horror Story: Asylum, Shawna in The Flash and Regan in Prime Video's Hunters. Most recently, she appeared opposite Rachel Weisz in psychological thriller Dead Ringers and played Fei Hargreeves (aka Number Three) in the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

