The relationship between Simone and her employer, Michaela (Julianne Moore), has become uncomfortably close for Devon, who fears that their intricately controlled and sheltered life could well be classed as cult-like.

An abrupt intervention ensues, bringing startling revelations and fiery confrontations, in a five-part miniseries that regularly flips between surreal comedy and emotive drama.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, creator and head writer Molly Smith Metzler said that they sought actors who could keep up with the show's full "range" – but with a particular emphasis on making sure their stars were "definitely funny".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She recalled: "With every role that slotted in, we were like 'We can't believe this cast that's coming together'. No one can play Michaela but Julie – no one, she's perfect.

"She's archetypal for the role, and she loves birds," continued Metzler, referencing Michaela's passion of fundraising for avian-centric causes. "We were so excited that she said yes."

Metzler went on to praise Alcock as a "star on the rise," which rings true following her casting in the lead role of upcoming blockbuster Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and a breakout turn in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel.

"I just think you never get ahead of her version of Simone," the screenwriter said. "She's so completely present where she is and there's this sort of trickery that she does."

"The hard one was Devon... it's a hard role. She's mean and inappropriate and crass, but you have to love her and follow her or the show doesn't work."

Meghann Fahy as Devon. Macall Polay/Netflix

"And so, we really didn't know what we were going to do. And then, when we met Meghann, we just saw that those two things bridge so beautifully – and hit the jackpot," Metzler told RadioTimes.com.

Besides the trio of female leads, the series also stars Hollywood icon Kevin Bacon as Michaela's husband Peter Kell, who was only mentioned (but never actually seen) in the original stage play, Elemeno Pea.

"What he brought to the character is just such humanity and a sort of 'guy next door' quality," Metzler explained. "Together, we were creating Peter Kell as this empathetic character, actually; he's good with his staff and he's not a villain."

"In the play, what we gather about him is just one thing. And so to meet those characters, and then to give them more dimension, is the luxury of time that you get in a limited series. I wanted everyone to be much more relatable, much more human."

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.