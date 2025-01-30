Fans will be hoping that The Night Agent doesn't pull viewers away from Centineo's star vehicle, as the show is currently vying for a season 3 renewal from Netflix, with the streamer coming off a particularly trigger-happy couple of years.

Creator Alexi Hawley, also known for The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion (who pops up in The Recruit), has devised a show that could conceivably run and run, with Owen simply being thrown into another precarious situation each time.

But for now, we can only wait and see what the future holds for The Recruit on Netflix. Here's everything we know so far.

Will there be a The Recruit season 3 on Netflix?

Noah Centineo stars in The Recruit season 2. Netflix

Netflix is yet to announce whether The Recruit has been renewed for season 3 or cancelled.

The streaming service typically monitors viewership numbers closely in the first month of a show's release, considering factors including how many subscribers actually finished the season (as opposed to stopping partway through).

So, the best thing you can do to help the show's chances is watch the new season in its first few weeks of availability – and encourage friends and relatives to do the same.

We'll update this page when the status of The Recruit is confirmed by Netflix, one way or the other.

When could a potential The Recruit season 3 be released?

Noah Centineo stars in The Recruit season 2. Netflix

If The Recruit were to be renewed for a third season, it is quite likely that the next episodes would drop in 2026.

The comedy-drama incurred a delay to its second entry after the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes of 2023 brought Hollywood to a standstill.

At the time of The Recruit's renewal, which came prior to the industrial action, a teaser shared to social media announced that season 2 was intended to be released in 2024.

This suggests that Netflix execs deemed a production cycle of 12-18 months to be viable for the series, before the unforeseen disruption threw things off course.

Therefore, if renewed, The Recruit could potentially return to our screens as early as spring/summer 2026. Watch this space for updates on the show's future as they come in.

Who could star in a potential The Recruit season 3 cast?

Vondie Curtis-Hall stars in The Recruit season 2. Netflix

Of course, there couldn't be a third season of The Recruit without series star Noah Centineo, who plays CIA lawyer turned messy field operative Owen Hendricks in the hit show.

Other key players in The Recruit's first two seasons include Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun and Vondie Curtis-Hall, all of whom could possibly reprise their roles.

The second instalment also welcomed Past Lives breakout star Teo Yoo to The Recruit family, but it remains to be seen whether the South Korean actor is a special guest or a permanent addition.

Here's a reminder of the key cast and characters in The Recruit season 2:

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Aarti Mann as Violet

Colton Dunn as Lester

Fivel Stewart as Hannah

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Angel Parker as Dawn

Teo Yoo as Jang Kyu

Maddie Hasson as Nichka

Is there a The Recruit season 3 trailer?

Not yet! We'll update this page if and when any new footage is released.

The Recruit seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.

