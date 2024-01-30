It's up for two prizes at the upcoming Oscars in March, with Song's script nominated in the Best Original Screenplay category and the film set to compete with big hitters such as Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon in the Best Picture category.

Before it was released in UK cinemas last summer, Song spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the reactions to the film, and how the personal connections viewers had made to it meant more to her than the possibility of awards.

"At the end of the day, the thing that really moves me every time is when the audience sort of lets the story get under their skin and lets it become a part of their lives," she explained.

If those quotes make you curious to see it, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Past Lives in the UK.

How to watch Past Lives in the UK – Is it streaming?

The film is not currently available to watch on any subscription-based streaming services, but it is possible to view at home via digital download.

It's available to rent and buy on a number of platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Google Play, with prices starting at just £1.99 for rental and £9.99 for purchase.

The film will also be back in select cinemas in the UK ahead of the Oscars, so look out for any screenings at your local cinema if you're still keen to catch it on the big screen.

Past Lives was originally released in UK cinemas on Friday 8th September 2023.

Yes – fans of physical media are in luck, as the film has already been released on both DVD and Blu-ray, and is available to order from a number of retailers including Amazon.

You can get your hands on a DVD copy for £9.99, while the price for a Blu-ray version is slightly more, at £14.99.

Past Lives trailer

If you're still making your mind up whether to watch the film, you can get a taste of what to expect from the trailer below:

