Next up to the plate is Swan Song, released as the latest and final instalment (indeed, the paperback doesn't hit UK shelves until June), which promises another perplexing case for viewers to get stuck into.

The synopsis of the novel reads: "After 35 years as the Chief of Police on Nantucket, Ed Kapenash's heart can no longer take the stress.

"But his plans to retire are thwarted when, with only three days left on the job, he receives a phone call. The Richardsons' 22-million-dollar summer home has been burned to the ground.

"The couple are far from hurt – they were out on the water at one of their lavish yacht parties. But their dependable personal assistant has vanished.

"To solve the case, the Chief will have to contend with small town gossip for one final act of service to the community he knows and loves."

Sources tell Variety that Netflix is seeking to "go the anthology route" with The Perfect Couple, enlisting an entirely different and as-yet-undetermined cast for an all-new story, sharing the location as the principal connecting tissue.

Joanna Calo (of Beef, The Bear and Hacks fame) is currently attached to write and executive produce, with Nicole Kidman, Susanne Bier, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady eyeing a return in the latter capacity if the show goes ahead.

However, you should take all this with a pinch of salt for now as The Perfect Couple season 2 is yet to get the official green light from Netflix, which has also declined to comment on the report.

