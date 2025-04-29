And he's far from the only familiar face who appears throughout the novel: there are also key roles also for the likes of Effie Trinket, Plutarch Heavensbee, Caesar Flickerman and, of course, Coriolanus Snow, whose origin story was previously told in the earlier prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Last week, it was announced that Joseph Zada would be stepping in to Harrelson's shoes to play the lead role of the younger Haymitch, while Whitney Peak was confirmed as female lead Lenore Dove Baird – a new character who hasn't yet appeared in the films.

But who else has been confirmed for the cast? And who is being rumoured for the other familiar roles? Read on for everything we know so far about the cast for Sunrise on the Reaping.

Sunrise on the Reaping cast: All the stars confirmed for Hunger Games prequel

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

Joseph Zada plays Haymitch Abernathy

Joseph Zada (centre) in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Who is Haymitch Abernathy? A character who will be very familiar to fans of the original Hunger Games series, Sunrise of the Reaping follows Haymitch after he is chosen as the second male tribute from District 12 – wanting nothing more than to return to his family and girlfriend.

What else has Joseph Zada been in? Zada has previously starred in a number of projects in his homeland Australia, including drama Invisible Boys, political thriller Total Control and true crime film The Speedway Murders. He also has upcoming roles in Prime Video's young adult series We Were Liars and Netflix's East of Eden adaptation.

Whitney Peak plays Lenore Dove Baird

Whitney Peak. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Who is Lenore Dove Baird? Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore is a member of the Covey – a previously nomadic music group who were forced to settle in District 12 after the war. Her mother is suspected to be the cousin of Lucy Gray Baird – the character played by Rachel Zegler in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

What else has Whitney Peak been in? Peak is best known for her role as Zoya Lott in the 2021 HBO Max reboot of the hit show Gossip Girl, while other credits include TV shows Home Before Dark and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and films Molly's Game and Hocus Pocus 2.

Mckenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner

Mckenna Grace at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Maysilee Donner? The second female tribute from District 12 – who also has a twin sister named Merrilee.

What else has Mckenna Grace been in? Grace rose to fame as a child star – and at the age of 18 has already picked up several notable credits, including key TV roles in The Young and the Restless, Designated Survivor, Fuller House, The Haunting of Hill House, Young Sheldon, The Handmaid's Tale and A Friend of the Family.

On the big screen, she's best known for her role as Phoebe Spengler in the two most recent Ghostbusters films, while she has also played young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and been seen in Gifted, Annabelle Comes Home and Malignant.

Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch Heavensbee

Jesse Plemons. Getty

Who is Plutarch Heavensbee? Another character who fans will recognise from the originals – where he becomes the Head Gamemaker after the death of Seneca Crane. In Sunrise on the Reaping, he is introduced as a Capitol cameraman who is assigned to the District 12 tributes.

What else has Jesse Plemons been in? Plemons is known for various roles in TV, including Todd in Breaking Bad and Ed Blumquist in Fargo, as well as films including Bridge of Spies, Killers of the Flower Moon, Civil War and The Power of the Dog. He recently reprised his Black Mirror role of Robert Daly in USS Callister: Into Infinity.

Sunrise on the Reaping rumoured cast

Kieran Culkin accepts a Golden Globe award for his role in Succession. Getty

While four of the biggest roles have now been cast, there are still plenty more major characters from previous Hunger Games films who will be played by new actors in the prequel.

Perhaps the role which will attract the most hype is that of Coriolanus Snow, who was previously played by the late Donald Sutherland in the original films and then as a younger man by Tom Blyth in 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

At the moment, the leading candidate to play him appears to be Ralph Fiennes, although there has been no official confirmation of this, so it is best to treat it as a rumour for now.

Meanwhile, some reports have suggested that – fresh from his Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in A Real Pain – Succession star Kieran Culkin could be in line for a role as Caesar Flickerman, the character previously played by Stanley Tucci in the original films.

Elle Fanning – who was most recently seen in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown – is reportedly in the running to play Effie Trinket, originally played by Elizabeth Banks, while there are also suggestions that Emma Thompson is being eyed for the new role of Drusilla Sickle.

As soon as we hear any information to confirm – or deny! – any of these rumours, we'll update this page, so do keep checking back for all the latest news.

