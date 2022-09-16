Meet the cast of Do Revenge on Netflix

The film follows two high school students who have their lives upended and join forces to go after each others bullies for revenge, while also finding new love interests in the process.

Black comedy flick Do Revenge has just arrived on Netflix – putting a Gen Z twist on the Alfred Hitchcock classic Strangers on a Train.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and Riverdale's Camila Mendes lead the cast, which also includes well known faces from Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Euphoria.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of Do Revenge, including details on who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Camila Mendes plays Drea Torres

Camila Mendes plays Drea Torres. Netflix

Who is Drea? An Alpha it-girl at the top of her powers – until her life goes up in flames when her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school.

What else has Camila Mendes been in? Mendes is best known for her role as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale and has also appeared in the films The New Romantic, The Perfect Date, Dangerous Lies, and Palm Springs.

Maya Hawke plays Eleanor

Maya Hawke plays Eleanor. Netflix

Who is Eleanor? An awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully.

What else has Maya Hawke been in? As well as playing the role of Robin in Stranger Things, Hawke has appared in variety of films including Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Mainstream. Her earliest role was playing Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women, while she has roles in Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.

Rish Shah plays Russ Lee

Rish Shah plays Russ Lee. Netflix

Who is Russ? An aspiring artist who emerges as Drea's love interest after her split from Max and the sex tape leak.

What else has Rish Shah been in? Shah recently starred as Kamran in Ms Marvel while he also had a stint on Emmerdale in 202o and played Ravi in To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Sophie Turner plays Erica

Sophie Turner plays Erica. Netflix

Who is Erica? A student at the school who shows her friends the leaked sex tape.

What else has Sophie Turner been in? Turner shot to fame playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and also appeaed as Jean Grey/Phoenix in two X-Men films. Earlier in 2022, she had a main role in the HBO Max true crime drama The Staircase.

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the Headmaster

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the Headmaster. Netflix

Who is the Headmaster? The school's unnamed headmaster who puts Drea on behavioural probation towards the start of the film.

What else has Sarah Michelle Gellar been in? Gellar has been acting since she was a child, and is best known for playing the title role in hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer between 1997 and 2003. Notable film appearances include I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Cruel Intentions, and Scooby-Doo, while more recently she's been seen in Clerks III.

Austin Abrams plays Max

Austin Abrams plays Max. Netflix

Who is Max? Drea's ex-boyfriend and king of the school – he appears to have been responsible for leaking the sex tape.

What else has Austin Abrams been in? Abrams is known for his roles as Ron Anderson in The Walking Dead and Ethan in Euphoria, while has also had a lead role as Dash in the Netflix series Dash & Lily. Film appearances have included The Kings of Summer, Paper Towns, Brad's Status, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Chemical Hearts.

Ava Capri plays Carissa

Ava Capri plays Carissa. Netflix

Who is Carissa? Eleanor's old bully, who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13.

What else has Ava Capri been in? Capri is best known for her role as Lucy in Love, Victor and has also starred in films including Embattled, Blast Beat and The Experience.

Talia Ryder plays Gabbi

Talia Ryder plays Gabbi. Netflix

Who is Gabbi? Max's sister who takes a liking to Eleanor and pursues a romance with her.

What else has Talia Ryder been in? Ryder has previoulsy starred in the films Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between and also had a small role in Steven Spiellberg's West Side Story.

The cast also includes: Eliza Bennett (Dynasty) as Jessica, Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why) as Tara, Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) as Meghan, Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks) as Elliot, and Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Montana.

