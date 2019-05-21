But Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, dismissed the petition in an interview with The New York Times after the finale aired on Monday 20th May.

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner said.

"All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Despite the backlash, the last ever season of Game of Thrones has been massive for US network HBO. The finale hit an all-time ratings high, with 19.3m tuning in across all platforms. Not bad for a show with "woefully incompetent writers"...

